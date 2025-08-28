 Skip navigation
Kyle Dugger focused on helping Patriots “as much as I can” after trade chatter

  
Published August 28, 2025 09:28 AM

Safety Kyle Dugger was the subject of trade chatter leading up to Tuesday’s deadline to set 53-man rosters around the league, but cutdown day came and went with Dugger’s status unchanged.

Dugger remains a member of the Patriots after a summer that saw him dropped down the depth chart after spending the last four seasons as a starter in New England. On Wednesday, Dugger said he tried to stay “pretty neutral” about the prospect of being moved and is now focused on making a positive impact for the Patriots.

“It’s helping the team as much as I can and being the best version of myself as an individual and a leader and for the guys around me,” Dugger said, via Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said he thought Dugger played well in the team’s final preseason game, but it remains to be seen what kind of role the team has in mind for Dugger come Week 1.