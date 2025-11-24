Kyle Hamilton “has a chance” to play Thursday, Lamar Jackson “good” physically after Sunday’s game

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Sunday that safety Kyle Hamilton avoided a serious ankle injury in Baltimore’s win over the Jets, but it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be able to play in Week 13.

It’s a short turnaround to a Thanksgiving night game against the Bengals and Harbaugh’s update on Hamilton on Monday suggested that the safety is questionable to play in that contest.

“He’ll have a chance for this game,” Harbaugh said in his press conference.

Harbaugh also said that quarterback Lamar Jackson is “good” physically after Sunday’s win. Jackson has been on the injury report with knee and ankle issues since returning from his hamstring injury and is averaging a career-low 29.6 rushing yards per game this season. He’s also been sacked on almost 11 percent of his dropbacks, which is the highest rate of his career.