 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Hamilton “has a chance” to play Thursday, Lamar Jackson “good” physically after Sunday’s game

  
Published November 24, 2025 05:50 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Sunday that safety Kyle Hamilton avoided a serious ankle injury in Baltimore’s win over the Jets, but it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be able to play in Week 13.

It’s a short turnaround to a Thanksgiving night game against the Bengals and Harbaugh’s update on Hamilton on Monday suggested that the safety is questionable to play in that contest.

“He’ll have a chance for this game,” Harbaugh said in his press conference.

Harbaugh also said that quarterback Lamar Jackson is “good” physically after Sunday’s win. Jackson has been on the injury report with knee and ankle issues since returning from his hamstring injury and is averaging a career-low 29.6 rushing yards per game this season. He’s also been sacked on almost 11 percent of his dropbacks, which is the highest rate of his career.