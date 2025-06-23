Kyle Hamilton: Jaire Alexander is a “great addition” to Ravens’ secondary

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is thrilled that Baltimore signed cornerback Jaire Alexander last week.

“Great addition,” Hamilton said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “He’s been one of the best in this league since he got in it. To have anybody like that, no matter what position, especially as a DB, it’s super valuable.”

Alexander arrives in Baltimore after seven years in Green Bay, where he was the Packers’ first-round pick in 2018. The Ravens will play with a very talented secondary featuring five first-round picks on the field at the same time this season: Alexander and Ravens 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins at cornerback, 2021 first-round pick Hamilton at strong safety, 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks at free safety and 2017 first-round pick Marlon Humphrey at cornerback.

With that kind of talent, the Ravens have invested as heavily in their secondary as any team in the league, and they expect the results to speak for themselves.