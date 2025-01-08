Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill upgraded to full participants on Wednesday

While one key player remained sidelined on Wednesday, two more were upgraded on Baltimore’s daily injury report.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and running back Justice Hill (concussion/illness) were both upgraded from limited to full participants.

While Hamilton briefly had to exit last Saturday’s win over Cleveland, Hill has not played since the Week 16 win over Pittsburgh.

Hill recorded 42 catches for 383 yards with three touchdowns and rushed 47 times for 228 yards with a TD in 15 regular-season games.

As noted earlier, receiver Zay Flowers (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday as a non-participant.

The Ravens downgraded receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty to a non-participant, but also added a personal designation to his status. He was a full participant on Tuesday with a knee issue.