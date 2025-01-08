 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

deebo.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

deebo.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill upgraded to full participants on Wednesday

  
Published January 8, 2025 04:51 PM

While one key player remained sidelined on Wednesday, two more were upgraded on Baltimore’s daily injury report.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and running back Justice Hill (concussion/illness) were both upgraded from limited to full participants.

While Hamilton briefly had to exit last Saturday’s win over Cleveland, Hill has not played since the Week 16 win over Pittsburgh.

Hill recorded 42 catches for 383 yards with three touchdowns and rushed 47 times for 228 yards with a TD in 15 regular-season games.

As noted earlier, receiver Zay Flowers (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday as a non-participant.

The Ravens downgraded receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty to a non-participant, but also added a personal designation to his status. He was a full participant on Tuesday with a knee issue.