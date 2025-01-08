Zay Flowers not practicing for Ravens on Wednesday

While Baltimore receiver Zay Flowers is reportedly considered day-to-day with the knee injury he suffered in last Saturday’s win over the Browns, he has not been able to get on the practice field so far this week.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Flowers was not on the field for the portion of Wednesday’s Ravens practice open to media.

Flowers became the first Ravens receiver in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl this season. He caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards on nine carries.

Flowers was officially a non-participant on Tuesday’s injury report.

Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner noted safety Kyle Hamilton was on the field, despite being listed as limited on Tuesday with a knee issue.

The Ravens’ full Wednesday injury report will be released later in the day.