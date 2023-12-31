Kyle Hamilton, Kevin Zeitler inactive for Ravens

Safety Kyle Hamilton had a big day to help the Ravens to a Week 16 road win over the 49ers, but he won’t be able to help them at home against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Hamilton aggravated a knee injury during the 33-19 Christams night win and he is inactive for the matchup between the AFC’s top two teams. Hamilton practiced on a limited basis this week and was listed as questionable on Friday.

That was also the case for Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler, who is dealing with knee and quad injuries. Zeitler is also inactive on Sunday, so the Ravens are down a couple of key players against the Dolphins.

They will have wide receiver Zay Flowers, who was questionable with a foot injury, and the Dolphins will be playing without wideout Jaylen Waddle.