Kyle Hamilton: Morale hasn’t dropped, we still feel we can make magic

A 1-5 start has put the Ravens’ backs against the walls when it comes to making it to the playoffs this season and safety Kyle Hamilton knows that requires a certain mindset over the next 11 games.

Hamilton said on Wednesday that the Ravens have to be “really be locked in from here” and treat every one of those games like they are a postseason contest. Getting that kind of buy in is difficult if players doubt the team’s leadership, but Hamilton does not believe that is going to be a problem.

“I don’t think morale is super low,” Hamilton said, via the team’s website. “I don’t think there’s been a drop in practice, drop in talk around the building. We still feel like we’re talented enough to make the playoffs and make some magic when we do. It’s not going to be anarchy around here. This is the time you have to stick together. We need to get this thing turned around because it is inexcusable. Everybody can say what they want about our schedule being tough, but at a certain point, we’re going to have to beat these teams in the playoffs. We’re 1-5. People are coming in here thinking we’re slim pickings, a free win. It’s up to us to kill that narrative and get it turned around.”

Only four teams since 1970 have made the playoffs since starting 1-5, which makes it clear that the odds are against the Ravens. They’ll get even longer if they can’t beat the Bears on Sunday, so it would be a good time for them to prove that Hamilton is right about the team’s capabilities.