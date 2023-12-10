Kyle Hamilton ruled out with knee injury
Published December 10, 2023 03:35 PM
The Ravens won’t have one of their key defensive players for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Rams.
Kyle Hamilton has been ruled out with a knee injury.
Hamilton was questionable to return earlier in the contest after going down in the first half. He did return to play but has now been downgraded to out.
A second-year safety, Hamilton entered Sunday’s game with 62 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 3.0 sacks.
The Ravens have also ruled out receiver Devin Duvernay with a back injury.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Los Angeles leads Baltimore 22-20.