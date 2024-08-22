Kyle Hamilton shaken up in practice, Ravens don’t think it’s serious

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton appears to have avoided a serious injury in practice for the second time this summer.

Hamilton spent time with the team’s trainers after going down during a drill at the team’s joint practice with the Packers. Hamiltion was matched up with Packers wideout Christian Watson on the play that ended with him holding his left hip.

The safety had a minor injury earlier this month and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after practice that the team isn’t concerned this time around either.

“It’s not a serious injury,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website.

While Hamilton has been able to avoid any major health issues this summer, the Ravens would surely prefer it if he didn’t push his luck too many more times this season.