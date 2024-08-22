 Skip navigation
nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Kyle Hamilton shaken up in practice, Ravens don’t think it’s serious

  
Published August 22, 2024 05:32 PM

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton appears to have avoided a serious injury in practice for the second time this summer.

Hamilton spent time with the team’s trainers after going down during a drill at the team’s joint practice with the Packers. Hamiltion was matched up with Packers wideout Christian Watson on the play that ended with him holding his left hip.

The safety had a minor injury earlier this month and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after practice that the team isn’t concerned this time around either.

“It’s not a serious injury,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website.

While Hamilton has been able to avoid any major health issues this summer, the Ravens would surely prefer it if he didn’t push his luck too many more times this season.