Kyle Hamilton: You don’t really think of this outcome, what happened is kind of a shock

The Ravens entered Sunday’s game with eyes on making it to Super Bowl LVIII.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, things did not go the club’s way in the 17-10 loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

After the contest, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton noted the sudden finality of the season’s end.

“It’s tough,” Hamilton said, via transcript from the team. “You don’t really think of this outcome, and what happened is kind of a shock. But I respect every guy on this team, [and I] respect [the Chiefs]. It’s a great team. [They have] great players, and they did what they needed to do to win.

“But for us, I feel like it was more of us making more mistakes, and I think that’s the bright side; we can come back on this over the offseason. It’s going to hurt for a minute, but we can build on it.”

Hamilton noted Baltimore’s resiliency, as the Chiefs didn’t score at all in the second half. But there is still disappointment knowing the team came up short of its ultimate goal.

For Hamilton, that just means the team has to come back stronger in 2024.

“I think we have that same mentality every year, no matter the personnel, whoever this or that,” Hamilton said. “I think just being a Raven [means] coming in, working hard, grinding, work for everything that you get. We came this far and got the No. 1 seed and all that stuff, put ourselves in this position because we worked for it.

“So, back to square one again. [We’ll] do the same thing, and hopefully, next year, win this game and get to the Super Bowl.”