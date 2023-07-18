 Skip navigation
Kyle Juszczyk: Trey Lance is beloved in our locker room

  
Published July 17, 2023 09:46 PM

This time two years ago, Trey Lance was the heir apparent as the No. 3 overall pick. This time last year, Lance was entering his first season as the 49ers’ full-time starter. Lance’s status for this season is uncertain, with Brock Purdy expected to start if he is healed in time for the season opener.

By this time next year, Lance could have a new home.

There is no question about Lance’s place in the team’s locker room, though, fullback Kyle Juszczyk said.

Speculation swirled regarding teammates’ feelings about Lance when he was conspicuously absent from a basketball game this offseason attended by several 49ers, including quarterback Sam Darnold.

“Trey is beloved in our locker room,” Juszczyk said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Everybody loves Trey. The dude really does work his ass off. He’s super personable. He is a very well-liked guy. So for whatever reason that he wasn’t at the basketball game, it’s not because we don’t like him.”

49ers quarterbacks are expected to report to training camp this week with the rookies. The rest of the veterans will arrive July 25.