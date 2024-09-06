 Skip navigation
kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Kyle Pitts off injury report, set to play on Sunday

  
Published September 6, 2024 03:59 PM

Tight end Kyle Pitts was limited earlier this week, but he’s good to go for Sunday’s season opener.

The Falcons have taken Pitts off the injury report after he was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday. Pitts has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Nate Landman (quad) also was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday and is off the report.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) was added to the report as limited on Thursday and did not participate on Friday and is out.