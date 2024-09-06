Kyle Pitts off injury report, set to play on Sunday

Tight end Kyle Pitts was limited earlier this week, but he’s good to go for Sunday’s season opener.

The Falcons have taken Pitts off the injury report after he was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday. Pitts has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Nate Landman (quad) also was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday and is off the report.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) was added to the report as limited on Thursday and did not participate on Friday and is out.