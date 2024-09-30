Kyle Pitts’ production hits his career low

When the Falcons took Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they made him the highest-picked tight end ever. Today, Pitts is nowhere near where the Falcons hoped he’d be in Year Four.

Pitts produced zero catches on three targets on Sunday against the Saints, the first time in his career he’s been held without a catch. Through four games this season Pitts has just eight catches on 15 targets for 105 yards, meaning he’s averaging two catches for 26 yards per game.

Those per-game averages are the worst of his career, as his production continues its significant decline from his promising rookie year.

During his first three seasons, Pitts’ lack of production, particularly in the red zone, was often blamed on then-coach Arthur Smith. But Smith is now gone, and Pitts is catching fewer passes than ever.

The Falcons picked up Pitts’ fifth-year option, which means they owe him a guaranteed $10.878 million for 2025. They’ve invested a lot in him, and they need to get a better return on their investment.