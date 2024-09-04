Kyle Pitts will be limited by a hamstring injury at Wednesday’s practice

Tight end Kyle Pitts is going to be on the Falcons injury report heading into the first game of the regular season.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Wednesday that Pitts is going to be a limited participant in practice later in the day due to a hamstring injury. There’s no word on his status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers at the moment, but Morris said that Pitts has not been hampered much by the hamstring.

Pitts did not miss a game last season, but his 53 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns were seen as a bit underwhelming given how much he produced when healthy as a rookie in 2021. There was a lot of talk during the offseason about getting Pitts back to those results, so the hope will be that the current hamstring issue doesn’t slow him down too much.

Morris said that linebacker Nate Landman will also be limited. Landman is dealing with a quad injury.