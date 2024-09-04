 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Pitts will be limited by a hamstring injury at Wednesday’s practice

  
Published September 4, 2024 11:42 AM

Tight end Kyle Pitts is going to be on the Falcons injury report heading into the first game of the regular season.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Wednesday that Pitts is going to be a limited participant in practice later in the day due to a hamstring injury. There’s no word on his status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers at the moment, but Morris said that Pitts has not been hampered much by the hamstring.

Pitts did not miss a game last season, but his 53 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns were seen as a bit underwhelming given how much he produced when healthy as a rookie in 2021. There was a lot of talk during the offseason about getting Pitts back to those results, so the hope will be that the current hamstring issue doesn’t slow him down too much.

Morris said that linebacker Nate Landman will also be limited. Landman is dealing with a quad injury.