 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers have not talked to Trey Lance about potential trade

  
Published June 6, 2023 01:40 PM
EiA1aFYNO5mX
June 1, 2023 12:50 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the BetMGM odds to be NFC champion and try to identify a third team that could compete against the Eagles and 49ers.

Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are alternating QB1 duties in the 49ers’ minicamp, coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. But with Brock Purdy “right on pace ” to return in time for the season opener, Lance and Darnold are expected to start the season backing up Purdy.

Lance, the No. 3 pick in 2021, has been the subject of trade rumors the entire offseason. The Vikings had discussions with the 49ers about Lance at the Scouting Combine, and the 49ers reportedly fielded calls from other teams.

Shanahan was asked Tuesday if he’s talked to Lance or Lance’s agent about a potential trade if Purdy is healthy by Week 1.

“No,” was Shanahan’s simple answer, with no elaboration.

That hardly means the 49ers won’t trade Lance at some point, with the trade deadline not until the end of October. But after starting three quarterbacks and playing another last season, and ending up without one who could throw in the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco might be wise to hold onto all three just in case.