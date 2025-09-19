Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy is “highly unlikely” to start on Sunday

It was wise for quarterback Brock Purdy to get his long-term deal before the 2025 season began.

Purdy will likely miss his second straight game since suffering toe and left shoulder injuries during a Week 1 win at Seattle. On Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s “highly unlikely” that Purdy will start in the home opener against the Cardinals.

That means it’s highly likely Mac Jones will.

Shahanan said it’s possible that Purdy, who is officially listed as questionable for the game, will serve as the backup or as the emergency third quarterback.

Purdy’s contract gives him job security, regardless of how well Jones plays. Still, the better Jones performs, the more likely the 49ers may be to give him an extra week to heal.

The terms of the contract essentially tie Purdy and the 49ers together for two seasons, with the first big decision point arriving on April 1, 2027.

Many believed Jones was the target when the 49ers traded up to the third overall pick in the 2021 draft. Instead, the 49ers took Trey Lance. And it was an early-season injury to Lance in 2022 that opened the door for Purdy, the last pick in the draft that year, to become the guy.