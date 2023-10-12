Kyle Shanahan brushes off George Kittle’s “F—k Dallas” T-shirt as “WWE stuff”

The 49ers thumped the Cowboys on Sunday night. Along the way, San Francisco tight end George Kittle pulled up his jersey to expose a T-shirt that declared, “Fuck Dallas.”

On Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what he thought of it.

“Not much,” Shanahan told reporters. “Just Kittle, WWE stuff, entertainment. Not really much, just smiled at it.”

But maybe Shanahan shouldn’t be smiling. Kittle’s action sparked a response from Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Which sparked a reply from 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who suggested that a rematch in the postseason might turn out a little worse than Sunday night’s 42-10 outcome.

That last bit from Samuel could be enough to make the Cowboys not dread (as they might have) but embrace (as they now might) a chance to get another crack at the 49ers. And that should be enough to make Shanahan wish that none of this had ever happened.

Even if Shanahan would never say it out loud.

