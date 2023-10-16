Kyle Shanahan: Christian McCaffrery (oblique/rib) is getting MRI, Deebo Samuel is day-to-day

The 49ers emerged from Sunday’s loss to the Browns with several key injuries. And the information regarding those key injuries remains limited.

As to running back Christian McCaffrey, who has an oblique/rib injury, Shanahan told reporters that McCaffrey is currently undergoing an MRI. Regarding receiver Deebo Samuel, who has a shoulder injury, Shanahan said he’s day-to-day.

Shanahan also said that left tackle Trent Williams, who left briefly on Sunday with an ankle injury, does not have a high ankle sprain.

It’s unclear what more the 49ers will provide, beyond the upcoming Wednesday/Thursday/Friday injury reports.

The 49ers play the Vikings next Monday night. They then host the Bengals in Week 8 before their Week 8 bye.

The 49ers have a record of 5-1, tied with both the Eagles and Lions for the best marks in the NFC.