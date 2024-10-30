 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan: Christian McCaffrey hasn’t had a setback since he began rehab

  
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will remain in Santa Clara this week, working to return from bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

The 49ers plan for him to return to practice next week following the team’s off week and, if all goes well, return to the lineup in Week 10.

“We hope it does go that way,” coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR on Tuesday, via 49erswebzone.com. “It’s been trending that way, and it’s been ever since we shut him down and gone through these real slow steps. It’s getting there. He hasn’t had a setback, and hopefully, he has a real good week, and we can get him into practice next week, which obviously would be huge for us.”

McCaffrey has not played this season, going on injured reserve Sept. 14.

Once the 49ers open McCaffrey’s practice window, they have 21 days to activate him to the active roster. Otherwise, he will revert to IR for the rest of the season.