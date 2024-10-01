 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan confirms Christian McCaffrey has Achilles tendinitis in both legs

  
Published September 30, 2024 08:00 PM

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed what Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on his podcast: Running back Christian McCaffrey has bilateral Achilles tendinitis, which means Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

The 49ers placed McCaffrey on injured reserve Sept. 14 with a lingering calf injury and Achilles tendinitis. He cannot return until at least Week 6.

But it was not public knowledge until today that he has bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

“During the time, he’s had it in both,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think it started in one. You get to overcompensate it, went to the other. But mainly, one of them has just been bothering him. But he’s had it in both.”

McCaffrey recently traveled to Germany for treatment.

Shanahan said Monday he has not spoken to McCaffrey about how he’s feeling after treatment.

The 49ers, though, plan to ramp up McCaffrey’s rehab this week after he had two weeks of rest. It remains unknown when he will be able to return.