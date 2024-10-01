Kyle Shanahan confirms Christian McCaffrey has Achilles tendinitis in both legs

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed what Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on his podcast: Running back Christian McCaffrey has bilateral Achilles tendinitis, which means Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

The 49ers placed McCaffrey on injured reserve Sept. 14 with a lingering calf injury and Achilles tendinitis. He cannot return until at least Week 6.

But it was not public knowledge until today that he has bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

“During the time, he’s had it in both,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think it started in one. You get to overcompensate it, went to the other. But mainly, one of them has just been bothering him. But he’s had it in both.”

McCaffrey recently traveled to Germany for treatment.

Shanahan said Monday he has not spoken to McCaffrey about how he’s feeling after treatment.

The 49ers, though, plan to ramp up McCaffrey’s rehab this week after he had two weeks of rest. It remains unknown when he will be able to return.