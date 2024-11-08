Kyle Shanahan expects Christian McCaffrey to make his 2024 debut Sunday

After two good days of practice, Christian McCaffrey is on track to return Sunday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects the running back to make his 2024 debut against the Buccaneers.

“I do feel good one way or another,” Shanahan said on KNBR on Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s been two good days. I’m just kind of messing around, but he’s been awesome these last two days, so hopefully, that continues to go well, and expect to get him out there.

“You never know for a setback or anything, but these two days have been great, and expect to see him out there.”

McCaffrey has missed the entire season while recovering from bilateral Achilles tendinitis but returned to practice this week as he works his way back into playing shape.

The 49ers will have to activate him from injured reserve by Saturday’s deadline for him to play Sunday.