 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan expects Christian McCaffrey to make his 2024 debut Sunday

  
Published November 7, 2024 07:14 PM

After two good days of practice, Christian McCaffrey is on track to return Sunday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects the running back to make his 2024 debut against the Buccaneers.

“I do feel good one way or another,” Shanahan said on KNBR on Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s been two good days. I’m just kind of messing around, but he’s been awesome these last two days, so hopefully, that continues to go well, and expect to get him out there.

“You never know for a setback or anything, but these two days have been great, and expect to see him out there.”

McCaffrey has missed the entire season while recovering from bilateral Achilles tendinitis but returned to practice this week as he works his way back into playing shape.

The 49ers will have to activate him from injured reserve by Saturday’s deadline for him to play Sunday.