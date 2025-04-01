 Skip navigation
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F 'totally bogus'
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Kyle Shanahan hopes Brock Purdy doesn’t skip offseason program minus contract extension

  
Published April 1, 2025 11:09 AM

The 49ers might or might not have a contract completed with Brock Purdy by the time the offseason program begins later this month. If they don’t, there’s a chance the quarterback won’t participate in the voluntary offseason program.

Some players do during ongoing negotiations. Some players don’t.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he hopes Purdy won’t skip the workouts.

I hope not,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And I know Brock doesn’t want to do that. We don’t want him to do that. I mean, no one wants to do that. But these are negotiations that go on between agents and our organization and it’s over a lot of money and stuff. Those aren’t just things that you just knock out right away.

“But I believe that we will (sign him). I hope that we do. And hopefully, it won’t come into any football stuff.”

Purdy, who made $1.84 million last season after a check from the performance-based pay system, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He is scheduled to make $5.346 million in 2025.