Kyle Shanahan isn’t surprised by reduced kick returns under new formation

During training camp, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan seemed to be surprised by the possibility that teams will choose to kick out of the end zone and concede the 30, under the new not-so-dynamic kickoff formation. As Week 1 unfolds, he’s not surprised by the fact that, through two regular-season games, it has played out that way.

On Saturday, Shanahan was asked whether he was surprised by the lack of returns.

“Not really,” Shanahan told reporters. “I think we were kind of expecting that. I think like you guys were, too. It’s looked that way so far and I’d probably be surprised if it changed.”

Of course, it’s only two games. But the truth remains that it makes more sense to eliminate the risk of a long return.

There will be situations when it makes sense to put the ball in play. And Green Bay’s Friday night kick that landed inside the 20 essentially caught the Eagles napping. Still, that can’t be a regular approach, or the return specialists will be ready to field the line-drive kicks.

The NFL remains a copycat league. We’ve got two of 272 data points. Sunday will be significant, with 13 games added to the mix.

By the time Shanahan and the 49ers host the Jets on Monday night, we’ll have 15 games played under the next rules. Both teams will have a chance to refine and adjust their strategies for the last contest of Week 1.

For now, though, the expectation from Shanahan is that the early trend of few if any returns will continue.

Unless, that is, he’s just hoping to catch the Jets napping.