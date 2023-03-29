Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers was extremely successful

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers was extremely successful

  
Published March 29, 2023 01:21 PM
nbc_pft_shanahanonlance_230329
March 29, 2023 07:52 AM
Kyle Shanahan acknowledged it’s going to be harder for Trey Lance to win back the starting QB job, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to map out the Niners’ QB situation.

At this time last year, the 49ers were preparing to say goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo as they moved on to Trey Lance as their starting quarterback.

But that departure never happened in 2022, as Garoppolo eventually agreed to an adjusted contract to stick with San Francisco as the club’s backup.

Then Garoppolo played most of the year. Then he suffered a season-ending injury. And now Garoppolo has finally left the 49ers in free agency, signing a three-year deal with the Raiders.

On Tuesday, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked how he’d sum up Garoppolo’s tenure with the 49ers from 2017-2022.

“It was extremely successful,” Shanahan said at the annual league meeting. “I mean, look at his record. I know he had a hard time staying healthy with us. The one year that he did stay healthy, he took us to the Super Bowl. There were two other years — the next year that he stayed the most healthy, we went to the NFC Championship.

“Jimmy played at an extremely high level for us and allowed us to win a lot of games and is a very good quarterback.”

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick midway through the 2017 season. In 57 games with 55 starts, Garoppolo piloted San Francisco to a 38-17 record. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 13,599 yards with 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.

While Shanahan wishes Garoppolo well, when asked if he’s spoken to the QB, the head coach joked about how difficult the quarterback can be to reach during the offseason.

“That would be impossible,” Shanahan said with a laugh. “You’d have to run into Jimmy to have a conversation with him — for anybody.”