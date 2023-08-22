Kyle Shanahan: Nick Bosa holdout going “pretty much exactly how I expected it to go”

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa has yet to report to the team this summer as he awaits a new contract.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks did not seem concerned about Bosa’s absence when asked about the 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year on Monday. And on Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he hasn’t been surprised by the length of Bosa’s holdout.

“It’s going pretty much exactly how I expected it to go,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s kind of just been exactly what I thought. ... Yeah, I had a feeling it would [take this long].”

As for when the 49ers and Bosa might reach a new deal, Shanahan said, “Hopefully sooner [rather] than later.”

But for now, Shanahan said nothing has changed.

Whenever Bosa gets to the team, he’ll have limited time to round into game shape for the season.

“You never know until you put him through that,” Shanahan said. “I think Bosa’s first year here, I think he got a high-ankle sprain. I think he went the first week of practice, and then we didn’t see him again until the Wednesday versus Tampa Bay, and he played in that game.

“It’s different for every player. I have as much confidence [in] Nick as any player I’ve ever been around. You always want it to be more time. I wish it was three weeks. I wish it was five weeks. [I’m] not sure how many weeks it’s going to be, but you always would like more.”

Bosa — the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 draft — is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which means the 49ers can wipe out his fines for missing training camp whenever he returns. In 16 games last season, Bosa led the league with 18.5 sacks while racking up 19 tackles for loss and 48 QB hits.