49ers confident Nick Bosa will be ready to go when contract is done

The 49ers open their season in 20 days and edge rusher Nick Bosa remains away from the team as he awaits a contract extension. Time is ticking.

No one, though, is concerned with how the reigning NFL defensive player of the year will show up.

They expect him to return in shape and ready to go. Rust? What rust?

“I think you guys have been around here longer than I have, and I’ve seen it from afar. I think he’ll be fine when he gets here,” defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

The 49ers remain confident a deal will get completed with Bosa before the opening game, and Bosa will line up in his usual spot and wreak havoc as usual.

“Bosa is top of the top, from how he trains to how he eats to how he goes about practice,” defensive lineman T.Y. McGill said Monday. “And I see why he’s defensive player of the year. I see why he makes the plays that he makes, because of how he works.

“And when you’re around guys like that, it’s just contagious for you to not only be at the top of your game but to make sure that you’re doing everything that you can when you leave this building or when you’re in this building, to be able to put your best foot forward.”