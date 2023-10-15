Kyle Shanahan: No details on severity of Christian McCaffrey oblique/rib injury

The 49ers had a couple of key offensive players leave Sunday’s loss to the Browns with injuries.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were both knocked out of the game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not share details about either player’s condition in his postgame press conference, but he did reveal a bit more about the nature of McCaffrey’s injury.

McCaffrey was ruled out with an oblique injury during the game, but Shanahan also referenced a rib injury while talking about the running back. McCaffrey had 11 carries for 43 yards and a receiving touchdown before leaving the game.

X-rays on Samuel’s shoulder were negative and he has an MRI scheduled.