Kyle Shanahan on Liam Coen: “He shouldn’t be that sensitive about it”

  
Published September 28, 2025 09:41 PM

It wasn’t quite as compelling as Jim Schwartz vs. Jim Harbaugh from 14 years ago, but it was still an intriguing moment.

After Sunday’s Jaguars-49ers game, Jacksonville coach Liam Coen exchanged words with San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, after Saleh had praised the Jaguars for their legal signal-stealing system.

Via ActionSportsJax, microphones caught part of the exchange. “Keep my name out of your mouth,” Coen said.

In the video, Coen initially walks by Saleh, shaking his head. Then, with a buffer between the two coaches, Coen doubled back and said what he said.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan apparently didn’t get the memo about keeping Coen’s name out of his mouth. In Shanahan’s post-game press conference, he said of Coen, “I don’t think he should be that sensitive about it, but it is what it is. Not too worried about it.”

The two teams don’t play each other very often, so it won’t be an issue — for a while. Until, of course, they’re all in the same place again.