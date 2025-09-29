Liam Coen, Robert Saleh exchange words after Jaguars-49ers game

In the days preceding Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and 49ers, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh praised the Jacksonville coaching staff for their ability to legally steal signals.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen didn’t appreciate the implication.

Coen had words for Saleh after the game. Coen was steered away from what quite possibly would have been a bad outcome for Coen, if the situation had turned physical.

During Coen’s post-game press conference, he tried to downplay the situation. He said that he’ll keep the exchange “between us.”

Saleh, we’re told, only meant the comment to be a compliment. However, Coen (who has a reputation in some circles for having a short fuse) didn’t see it that way.

The next time Saleh speaks to reporters, look for him to reiterate that it was a compliment, that he wasn’t suggesting the the Jaguars are breaking the rules, and that he should have avoided words that created a potential connotation of cheating.