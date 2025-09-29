 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liam Coen, Robert Saleh exchange words after Jaguars-49ers game

  
Published September 28, 2025 08:45 PM

In the days preceding Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and 49ers, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh praised the Jacksonville coaching staff for their ability to legally steal signals.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen didn’t appreciate the implication.

Coen had words for Saleh after the game. Coen was steered away from what quite possibly would have been a bad outcome for Coen, if the situation had turned physical.

During Coen’s post-game press conference, he tried to downplay the situation. He said that he’ll keep the exchange “between us.”

Saleh, we’re told, only meant the comment to be a compliment. However, Coen (who has a reputation in some circles for having a short fuse) didn’t see it that way.

The next time Saleh speaks to reporters, look for him to reiterate that it was a compliment, that he wasn’t suggesting the the Jaguars are breaking the rules, and that he should have avoided words that created a potential connotation of cheating.