Kyle Shanahan: Picking backup QB between Brandon Allen, Josh Dobbs “good problem” to have

One of the decisions the 49ers have to make before playing the Jets in the first week of the regular season is who will serve as the backup quarterback to Brock Purdy.

Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs are competing for the role and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t offer much hint about which way he’s leaning when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s game against the Saints. Allen started the first preseason game and Dobbs replaced Purdy in the second quarter on Sunday to continue what Shanahan termed a close battle for the No. 2 role.

“Yeah, I thought they both did well with the reps they were given,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Dobbs got to play a little bit more and I thought he did a real good job leading on some of those drives. When Brandon came in, he did the same. It was very similar to last week. The games have been tight, the practice have been tight. So, it’s a good problem we have right now.”

If all goes well for the 49ers, the winner of the competition won’t have to do much during the regular season but Purdy’s rise to the starting lineup in 2022 provides a reminder of how important it is to have the right man in reserve.