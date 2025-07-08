Patrick Mahomes: Maxx Crosby is the best pass rusher I’ve played against

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby tend to mix it up a bit when they play one another twice a year as division rivals.

While Mahomes has gotten the better of the Raiders throughout his career, sporting a 10-2 record against the club entering 2025, the two players share an appreciation for each other’s game. Recently, Crosby said that while he sees himself as the league’s best pass rusher, he sees Mahomes as the best quarterback.

In an interview with Up & Adams, Mahomes noted Crosby is one of the toughest competitors he has to face.

“I have so much respect for all those guys in the league that are about their craft, they’re about being better and better,” Mahomes said. “Like he said, we’re going to compete. We know when we step on that football field, we’re going against each other, it’s the Raiders, it’s the Chiefs — it’s two of the greatest in the league going at each other snap [after] snap and continuing to do it twice a year.

“And so, there’s so much healthy respect, but when we get on that football field, it’s going to be trash talk. It’s going to be going out there, he’s going to try to get to me, I’m going to be trying to make big plays happen. But those are the guys — I always say, obviously, he’s on the other team, so I want to go against him and beat him. That’s the guys you want on your team, the guys who are going to leave it all out there, no matter what the score is, and be the best they can possibly be every snap.”

But is Crosby the league’s best edge rusher?

“I think he’s sacked me the most out of anyone I’ve ever played against, so to me, he’s the best pass rusher I’ve played against,” Mahomes said. “So, no offense to any other pass rusher — just putting it out there. But he is the best one that I’ve gone up against because he goes out there and he gives you the effort, he has the moves, and he has the skill. And I think it’s hard to have all three of those and have them year in and year out.”

Crosby has sacked Mahomes six times in his career.

The first meeting between Mahomes and Crosby in 2025 is set for Week 7 in Kansas City.