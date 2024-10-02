 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan: Ricky Pearsall “really close,” just not ready this week

  
Published October 2, 2024 05:02 PM

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall became eligible to return to practice on Wednesday, but the 49ers opted not to designate him for return at this point.

Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery shortly before the first game of the regular season. Pearsall avoided the most severe injuries he could have suffered, but was placed on the non-football injury list in order to fully recover.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Pearsall is almost to that point but that the 49ers “just don’t feel he’s ready” to get on the practice field.

“I know he’s really close, and when he’s good to go, himself and the medical staff, we will be pumped to have him back. He’s a hell of a player,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Once the 49ers do designate Pearsall for return, the rookie will have three weeks to practice with the team before they will either have to activate him or shut him down for the season.