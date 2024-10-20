Kyle Shanahan says 49ers fear torn ACL for Brandon Aiyuk

The hit looked gruesome, and it appears it was.

The 49ers fear that receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a torn anterior cruciate ligament, coach Kyle Shanahan said after the loss to the Chiefs.

Aiyuk will undergo an MRI on Monday.

“That’s what it looks like, but we don’t know for sure,” Shanahan said, via 49erswebzone.com. “Just doing the test and everything with our hands, and with the trainers and stuff, all that. That’s what we fear. That’s what it looks like, but we’ve been wrong before, so we’re praying that we are.”

Aiyuk was injured with 37 seconds left in the half when he caught a 15-yard pass from Brock Purdy. He was smashed between Justin Reid and Chamarri Conner. Reid’s body pinned Aiyuk’s left ankle, and Conner’s hip jammed into Aiyuk’s right knee.

Aiyuk limped off but was carted from the sideline before halftime.

The 49ers quickly ruled him out.

Aiyuk had two catches for 23 yards against the Chiefs.