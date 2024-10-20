 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan says 49ers fear torn ACL for Brandon Aiyuk

  
Published October 20, 2024 07:55 PM

The hit looked gruesome, and it appears it was.

The 49ers fear that receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a torn anterior cruciate ligament, coach Kyle Shanahan said after the loss to the Chiefs.

Aiyuk will undergo an MRI on Monday.

“That’s what it looks like, but we don’t know for sure,” Shanahan said, via 49erswebzone.com. “Just doing the test and everything with our hands, and with the trainers and stuff, all that. That’s what we fear. That’s what it looks like, but we’ve been wrong before, so we’re praying that we are.”

Aiyuk was injured with 37 seconds left in the half when he caught a 15-yard pass from Brock Purdy. He was smashed between Justin Reid and Chamarri Conner. Reid’s body pinned Aiyuk’s left ankle, and Conner’s hip jammed into Aiyuk’s right knee.

Aiyuk limped off but was carted from the sideline before halftime.

The 49ers quickly ruled him out.

Aiyuk had two catches for 23 yards against the Chiefs.