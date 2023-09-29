Kyle Shanahan says Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings are questionable for Sunday

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings remained out of practice Thursday, and coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers will list both as questionable on Friday’s status report.

"[Brandon] Aiyuk was out there at practice today, but Deebo and Jauan weren’t able to practice, and they’ll be questionable for the game,” Shanahan said on KNBR on Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I know we don’t do that yet, but we’ll see how they go tomorrow. But hopefully, they can get out tomorrow and give them a chance for Sunday.”

Samuel has rib and knee injuries and Jennings is working through a shin injury.

Aiyuk (shoulder) has had limited practices this week after missing last week’s game against the Giants.

The 49ers’ only healthy wide receivers are rookie Ronnie Bell and Ray-Ray McCloud.