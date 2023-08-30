Kyle Shanahan: We won’t trade Nick Bosa, thought contract “would come probably at this time”

The watch for a new Nick Bosa contract has been going on for quite a while, but nothing has gotten done and there’s no word on if things will come together before the start of the regular season.

At a Wednesday press conference, head coach Kyle Shanahan conceded that he thought a contract extension would come probably at this time, looking at the history of those things.” Shanahan said that the two sides are working “tirelessly” to bridge the remaining gaps and he said the team is not considering trading Bosa should they find that it is impossible to find common ground with their star edge rusher.

“No. I feel pretty strongly and I think everyone would agree with that,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

It’s hard to imagine that too many people in the organization would prefer trading Bosa to having him on the field, but it’s also hard to imagine questions about that possibility going away as long as the impasse continues.