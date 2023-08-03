 Skip navigation
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline
Kyle Shanahan: We’re not worried about Brock Purdy, he’s the real deal

  
Published August 3, 2023 05:06 PM

The 49ers continue to talk up Brock Purdy as he prepares to start in Week One despite suffering a serious elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that if Purdy isn’t quite back to where he was last season, that’s a reflection of the fact that every player has to do a lot of work in camp to get ready to play when the games count for real next month. But Shanahan is very confident that Purdy will get the job done when the 49ers need him.

“I don’t think anyone’s back to where they were, exactly, last season. We’re going through training camp, a lot of guys had more practices than him,” Shanahan said. “He’ll get there. He’s doing some good things. We’re not worried about Brock. Brock’s the real deal, he knows how to play and we just have to have our team keep getting better and we’ll keep getting better as we go.”

Purdy went from the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft to a playoff starter last year, and he has established himself as the clear No. 1 ahead of Trey Lance, the quarterback the 49ers spent three first-round picks on. Purdy needs to keep improving, but the 49ers believe they have their quarterback of the future.