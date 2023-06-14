 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Trask: I’m feeling comfortable grabbing the gist of the offense

  
Published June 14, 2023 07:49 AM
FHqUDc0TiYH8
June 13, 2023 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Buccaneers' announcement to bring back the Creamsicle jerseys for their October 15 matchup against the Lions.

After a couple of years behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask is competing to be the Buccaneers starting quarterback alongside Baker Mayfield.

Trask and the rest of the Bucs are also learning a new offense under coordinator Dave Canales and said on Tuesday that he’s feeling a lot more comfortable with it every day.

“I think just with the reps you get, your brain is getting more wired every single day with the concepts and where your eyes need to be,” Trask said in his press conference. “The progress is coming along little by little every day and I’m feeling very comfortable grabbing the gist of the offense.

“It’s been such a huge leap for me, in my opinion, just to get all of the concepts down and playing with more confidence. Mistakes are going to happen – that’s part of football. It’s our job as quarterbacks to limit those mistakes and give our team the best chance to win in the end.”

While the Bucs’ QBs are competing, Trask said the dynamic in the position room has been positive.

“I think the whole quarterback room has built a great relationship,” Trask said. “Just like I was talking about earlier with transparency of communication — it’s also huge in a quarterback room. You want to be able to lean on each other and bounce ideas off of each other. That’s the key to a great quarterback room is having a lot of different ideas whether from past offenses or different looks that you’ve had in the past. I think that our quarterback room is building a great relationship right now.”

We’ll see in August if the comfort in the offense translates to Trask ascending to Tampa Bay’s QB1.