Kyle Van Noy: Odafe Oweh trade “definitely a wakeup call”

The Ravens got back on the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since the team traded edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman.

It’s the first big roster change that the Ravens have made in the wake of a 1-4 start and rookie safety Malaki Starks said on Wednesday that there’s “a sense of urgency that goes behind” the move. Starks noted that it’s not something that happens in college and linebacker Kyle Van Noy agreed that the move will come as a wakeup call that reminds some of the ever-changing nature of life in the NFL.

“Yes, I definitely have to go with a wakeup call,” Van Noy said, via a transcript from the team. “I can’t control those things. I can only control what I do on the football field, as well as be able to communicate to help others around me, and that’s kind of what I’m focused on. But it definitely is a wakeup call for those that haven’t been in the business a while. But for me, I always just try to focus on what I can control, and that’s continue to do what my job requirements are.”

The Ravens are in need of a jolt of life against the Rams this week after being outscored 81-30 over the last two weeks. It would be asking a lot of Gilman to provide all of it, but they’ll be hoping to see a wider impact when they hit the field this Sunday.