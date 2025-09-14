 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Van Noy: Ravens defense had dinner meeting to “turn the page”

  
Published September 14, 2025 09:55 AM

It was somewhat alarming to learn that the Dolphins had a players-only meeting after a Week 1 blowout to the Colts.

A team at the other end of the spectrum engaged in something similar, at least partially.

On Wednesday, Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy told reporters that the Baltimore defense had a team dinner meeting in order to get beyond the fourth-quarter collapse that turned a 40-25 lead into a 41-40 loss.

“The defense had a dinner — and it’s gonna be private,” Van Noy said, “just ‘cause I don’t need to express what was said. But things were talked about and, you know, we have to turn the page and focus on the Browns and make sure that we don’t start like last year.”

Last year, a narrow defeat in a playoff rematch at Kansas City was followed by a home-opening upset at the hands of the Raiders, who were 8.5-point underdogs and otherwise went 3-13 on the season. This year, the Ravens seem to be determined to not get upset again, by a Browns team that is on the wrong side of an 11.5-point spread.

The Browns view the margin as disrespect. The Ravens, given what happened last year against the Raiders, should regard it as a red alert.