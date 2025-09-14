Kyle Van Noy: Ravens defense had dinner meeting to “turn the page”

It was somewhat alarming to learn that the Dolphins had a players-only meeting after a Week 1 blowout to the Colts.

A team at the other end of the spectrum engaged in something similar, at least partially.

On Wednesday, Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy told reporters that the Baltimore defense had a team dinner meeting in order to get beyond the fourth-quarter collapse that turned a 40-25 lead into a 41-40 loss.

“The defense had a dinner — and it’s gonna be private,” Van Noy said, “just ‘cause I don’t need to express what was said. But things were talked about and, you know, we have to turn the page and focus on the Browns and make sure that we don’t start like last year.”

Last year, a narrow defeat in a playoff rematch at Kansas City was followed by a home-opening upset at the hands of the Raiders, who were 8.5-point underdogs and otherwise went 3-13 on the season. This year, the Ravens seem to be determined to not get upset again, by a Browns team that is on the wrong side of an 11.5-point spread.

The Browns view the margin as disrespect. The Ravens, given what happened last year against the Raiders, should regard it as a red alert.