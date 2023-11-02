Kyler Murray again a full practice participant

Rookie Clayton Tune will start for the Cardinals unless Kyler Murray does.

The team’s starting quarterback was a full practice participant again Wednesday, but Murray remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

“He’s fired up, ready to go,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He was really good in the team meeting [Wednesday]. Put him on the spot [with a question]. He was excellent.”

That, though, doesn’t mean Murray will play this week.

While Murray appears to be physically ready to return from his torn ACL, he has not had many practice reps in the team’s new offense.

“There are so many aspects of it, from an operational standpoint, from a decision-making standpoint, getting in and out of the huddle,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. “It’d be like someone playing a regular-season game on July 28th. Realistically, that’s how many practices he’s had, essentially.

“Getting him up to speed, getting him ready to go, that’s a big task.”

The Cardinals can activate Murray back to the 53-player roster no later than Nov. 8.

The team traded Joshua Dobbs earlier this week and re-signed veteran Jeff Driskel to the practice squad as the third quarterback. Driskel will backup Tune, if Tune starts.