Kyler Murray gives Cardinals early 7-0 lead over Bills

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed nine games last season while working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He is fully healthy, and he is showing it.

Murray went 4-for-5 for 44 yards on the Cardinals’ first drive.

He gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson.

Murray also had a 6-yard run and a cheap 10-yard unnecessary roughness penalty in the red zone. After Murray slid, cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram did nothing more than touch Murray, avoiding a hit on him.

The Bills returned the ensuing dynamic kickoff 53 yards to give Josh Allen good field position.