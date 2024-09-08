Kyler Murray gives Cardinals early 7-0 lead over Bills
Published September 8, 2024 01:24 PM
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed nine games last season while working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He is fully healthy, and he is showing it.
Murray went 4-for-5 for 44 yards on the Cardinals’ first drive.
He gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson.
Murray also had a 6-yard run and a cheap 10-yard unnecessary roughness penalty in the red zone. After Murray slid, cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram did nothing more than touch Murray, avoiding a hit on him.
The Bills returned the ensuing dynamic kickoff 53 yards to give Josh Allen good field position.