 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyler Murray gives Cardinals early 7-0 lead over Bills

  
Published September 8, 2024 01:24 PM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed nine games last season while working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He is fully healthy, and he is showing it.

Murray went 4-for-5 for 44 yards on the Cardinals’ first drive.

He gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson.

Murray also had a 6-yard run and a cheap 10-yard unnecessary roughness penalty in the red zone. After Murray slid, cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram did nothing more than touch Murray, avoiding a hit on him.

The Bills returned the ensuing dynamic kickoff 53 yards to give Josh Allen good field position.