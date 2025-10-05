 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Kyler Murray goes to locker room with Cardinals up 21-6 in third quarter

  
Published October 5, 2025 06:23 PM

The Cardinals remain firmly in control of Sunday’s game against the Titans, but they have some reason for concern about quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray went to the locker room while the Titans had the ball in the third quarter with Arizona up 21-6 and Jacoby Brissett entered the game after a Titans punt with 3:10 left in the quarter. The Cardinals say he’s questionable to return with a foot injury.

The last snap with Murray came when the quarterback was unprepared and it clanged off his helmet. Titans defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones recovered the ball, but the Titans couldn’t turn the takeaway into any points.

Murray was 19-of-25 for 194 yards before his injury and he also ran for a 12-yard touchdown in the first half.