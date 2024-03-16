Kyler Murray: Honor to compete against Aaron Donald, thank god he retired
Published March 16, 2024 05:55 AM
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is glad his days of facing Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald twice a year are done.
After Donald posted on social media that he is retiring, Murray replied to Donald’s post with, “THANK GOD.”
Murray also posted an appreciation along with a picture of Donald pressuring him.
“Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97 Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back,” Murray wrote.
Donald recorded 6.5 sacks in his head-to-head meetings with Murray.