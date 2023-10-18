Kyler Murray returns to Cardinals practice today

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is ready to practice again.

Murray announced on social media that he is practicing today, for the first time since he suffered a torn ACL on December 12.

For Murray, who has been on the physically unable to perform list all season, a return to practice does not necessarily mean he’s close to playing in games. But it’s an important step in that direction and good news for the Cardinals as they hope to see Murray get healthy, play at a high level and prove that he’s the franchise quarterback they thought he was when they signed him to a lucrative long-term contract a year ago.

The Cardinals are also opening the 21-day window for safety Budda Baker to begin practicing and return from injured reserve. Baker has been out since Week One.

Arizona is 1-5 and unlikely to make much noise this season, but the Cardinals have been a tougher opponent than many were expecting, and may be tougher still if the return of both Murray and Baker comes soon.