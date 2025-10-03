Kyren Williams: I let Rams down, I have to be better

Rams running back Kyren Williams got stopped short of a first down on the final play of Thursday night’s game against the 49ers, but the fourth down call in overtime wasn’t the only play he’d like to do over.

Williams lost a fumble when 49ers defensive lineman Alfred Collins punched the ball out of his hands a couple of yards outside of the end zone. The fumble came with just over a minute to play in regulation and the Rams trailing by three points, so it’s no surprise that it was the biggest regret that Williams had when the Rams wound up losing the game.

“S—t sucks,” Williams said. “I don’t know. For me, I just got to hold onto the ball. I feel like I let the team down at the 1-yard line, not securing the one thing that matters and scoring the touchdown. So, for me, I put this all on me, honestly, and just knowing that I got to be better.”

The 49ers punted after the fumble and the Rams rallied for a field goal that sent the game into overtime. After the 49ers kicked a field goal to open the extra period, the Rams drove to the 11-yard line and head coach Sean McVay called a running play for Williams. The blocking was not there, but Williams said there’s “always a chance” to make a play before pivoting back to the turnover.

“We wouldn’t have even gotten there if I’d held onto the ball,” Williams said.

Williams and the Rams will have to try to put Thursday night behind them, but that kind of loss in a divisional game is the sort of thing that can be tough to shake as the playoff race starts to take shape.