Kyren Williams touchdown run gives Rams 7-6 lead over Saints

The Rams will not be shut out against the Saints on Sunday.

In fact, Los Angeles now leads New Orleans 7-6 with Kyren Williams’ 4-yard touchdown run.

That score capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive that took 6:10 off the clock.

Williams rushed for 37 yards on the possession. Quarterback Matthew Stafford also converted a pair of third downs with passes to receiver Puka Nacua.

Los Angeles was shut out in the first half of a regular-season game for the first time under head coach Sean McVay. But the club gained five first downs on the way to the end zone to start the second half.