L.A. Olympics will feature swimming at SoFi Stadium

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

L.A. Olympics will feature swimming at SoFi Stadium

  
Published June 21, 2024 01:10 PM

For the 2024 Olympics, the U.S. swimming trials happened where the Colts play. For the 2028 Olympics in L.A., the swimming competition will happen where the Rams and Chargers play.

Via Kevin Draper and Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, the swimming events at the next Olympics will be held at SoFi Stadium.

The venue will hold up to 35,000 fans for the swimming events. The process of preparing the competition pool and the warmup pool will flip the order of the games, with track and field in the first week and swimming moving to the second. (The pools will be in place when the games begin, but more time will be needed to get them ready for competition after the opening ceremonies at SoFi.)

“I have no doubt that it will be the biggest attended swim meet in this country’s history, and maybe the most spectacular swim meet ever,” Casey Wasserman, chairman of the L.A. organizing committee told Draper and Vrentas.

A record 22,209 fans attended Wednesday’s trials. That broke the record set earlier this week in Indianapolis.