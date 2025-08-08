 Skip navigation
Ladd McConkey is back at practice for the Chargers

  
August 8, 2025

The Chargers suffered a major blow at Thursday’s practice when left tackle Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon, but there was better news on the injury front on Friday.

Reporters in Los Angeles shared that wide receiver Ladd McConkey was in uniform and on the field for the start of the session. McConkey has been out of practice since July 28 with an undisclosed injury.

Neither McConkey nor the Chargers expressed concern that he was dealing with a serious ailment, but the extended absence created some nerves about the second-year wideout’s status.

The Chargers added Keenan Allen to their receiver room since McConkey last took part in one of the team’s practices and the two players are set to feature prominently in the Chargers’ passing game this season.