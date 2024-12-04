 Skip navigation
Ladd McConkey set to practice on Wednesday

  
Published December 4, 2024 03:29 PM

Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey had to exit Sunday’s win over the Falcons with a knee injury, but it sounds like he’s not at risk of missing the Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs.

Via multiple reporters, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh said in his press conference that McConkey is set to practice on Wednesday.

McConkey had a season-high nine catches for 117 yards in the win over Atlanta. McConkey was also fighting through a shoulder issue.

He now leads the team with 58 receptions for 815 yards with four touchdowns this season.

Harbaugh also noted cornerback Cam Hart and linebacker Denzel Perryman will return to practice. The Chargers will also open a 21-day practice window for linebacker Junior Colson.

Los Angeles’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.