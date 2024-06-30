 Skip navigation
La’el Collins feels “ready to go dominate” with Bills

  
Published June 30, 2024 11:18 AM

Tackle La’el Collins suffered a severe knee injury in December 2022 and said there were times he thought he “might not come back” while trying to work his way back to full health last season.

Collins was unemployed for most of the year, but did end the season on the practice squad in Dallas. He never appeared in a game in his return to the Cowboys, but will try to complete his comeback with the Bills this fall after signing with the team as a free agent this offseason.

Collins said he felt like he might have been physically ready to go before the season was over, “but I knew mentally that the tank was empty.” He’s not feeling that way after working with the Bills.

“They brought me here to play football and I came here to dominate and I’m going to let everything else take care of itself,” Collins said, via Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ. “I’m going to show up every day and go to work. Help the young guys, and do whatever they ask me. I’m super grateful and I just look forward to giving Bills Mafia everything left in me. I’m ready to go ball. I’m ready to go dominate.”

The Bills have left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown back from last season, but Collins played guard in his rookie season with the Cowboys and could factor into that mix as Buffalo looks for their best five blockers come September.